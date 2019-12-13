Global Suncare Products Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System

Global “Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market. growing demand for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

  • Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment.AFC machine is the equipment used in the automatic fare collection system. The elements of AFC system are:Ticket vending machines (TVMs), where passengers can buy a ticket for their journey Ticket office machines (TOMs), used by railway staff to issue tickets at stations Add value machines (AVMs), where passengers having a stored value ticket can increase the residual value.Fare gates, which form a barrier between the “”unpaid”” area of the station and the “”paid”” area where passengers must possess a valid ticket.The faregate will read and release the gate when a valid ticket is presented.Tickets, which come in a number of varieties (according to the system in use) but which all have an electronically encoded data content indicating the validity and/or use of the ticket.A computerised accounting and management system, which consists of a station computer for each station and a central computer linked to all the stations.
  • The report forecast global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System company.4

    Key Companies

  • Cubic
  • Thales
  • Omron
  • Samsung SDS
  • The Nippon Signal
  • ST Electronics
  • Gunnebo
  • Scheidt & Bachmann
  • Indra Company
  • Shanghai Potevio Company Limited
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • United
  • Huaming
  • Advance Cards Systems
  • Huahong Jitong
  • GaoXin Modern
  • LECIP Group
  • GRG Banking
  • Easyway
  • KML Engineering Limited

    Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Rail & Transit Solution
  • Entertainment Solution
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Ticket Vending Machine
  • Ticket Office Machine
  • Fare Gates
  • IC Cards

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 139

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market trends
    • Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

