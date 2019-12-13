 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems

GlobalSuperconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems market size.

About Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems:

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) systems store energy in the magnetic field created by the flow of direct current in a superconducting coil which has been cryogenically cooled to a temperature below its superconducting critical temperature. A typical SMES system includes three parts: superconducting coil, power conditioning system and cryogenically cooled refrigerator. Once the superconducting coil is charged, the current will not decay and the magnetic energy can be stored indefinitely

Top Key Players of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market:

  • American Superconductor Corporation
  • Super Power Inc
  • Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies
  • Fujikura
  • Hyper Tech Research
  • Southwire Company
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • Ltd
  • General Cable Superconductors Ltd.
  • Nexans SA
  • ASG Superconductors SpA
  • Luvata U.K.
  • SuNam Co.
  • Ltd.
  • Superconductor Technologies Inc

    Major Types covered in the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report are:

  • Low Temperature SMES
  • High Temperature SMES

    Major Applications covered in the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market report are:

  • Power System
  • Industrial Use
  • Research Institution
  • Others

    Scope of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems industry, especially in North America, Europe and Japan. The main market players are American Superconductor Corporation, Super Power Inc, Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies, Fujikura, Hyper Tech Research,Southwire Company US, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd , General Cable Superconductors Ltd., Nexans SA, ASG Superconductors SpA, Luvata U.K., SuNam Co., Ltd. and Superconductor Technologies Inc etc. The revenue of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is about 39420 K USD in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.33% in 2015.
  • The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales revenue market share over 25.37% in 2015. Japan is another important consumption market of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems.
  • The worldwide market for Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.4% over the next five years, will reach 83000 million US$ in 2024, from 45800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No. of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Market Report pages: 116  

