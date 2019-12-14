 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Superhard Materials Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Superhard Materials

GlobalSuperhard Materials Market” report initiates from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Superhard Materials by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Summary

  • A superhard material is a material with a hardness value exceeding 40 gigapascals (GPa) when measured by the Vickers hardness test. Highly incompressible solids with high electron density and high bond covalency. As a result of their unique properties, these materials are of great interest in many industrial areas including, abrasives, polishing and cutting tools and wear-resistant and protective coatings.The hardness of a material is directly related to its incompressibility, elasticity and resistance to change in shape. A superhard material has high shear modulus, high bulk modulus and does not deform plastically. Should have a defect-free, isotropic lattice. This greatly reduces structural deformations that can lower the strength of the material. Traditionally, high-pressure and high-temperature (HPHT) conditions have been used to synthesize superhard materials, but recent superhard material syntheses aim at using less energy and lower cost materials.Vickers hardness of selected hard materials Material Vickers hardness (GPa) Diamond 115 c-BC2N 76 c-BN 48 OsB2 37 B4C 30 ReB2 ~20 Superhard material industry chain mainly involves the following three aspects: monocrystalline superhard materials (including diamond, cubic boron nitride, etc.), composite superhard materials (including clad sheet for cutting tools, clad sheet for oil/gas, clad sheet and wire drawing die blanks used for coal/mining) and super-hard materials and tools (including diamond saw blades, polycrystalline diamond drawing dies and drills, etc.)
  • The report forecast global Superhard Materials market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Superhard Materials industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Superhard Materials by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Superhard Materials market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Superhard Materials according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Superhard Materials company.4

    Key Companies

  • Sandvik
  • Element Six
  • Sumitomo Electric
  • ILJIN
  • Zhongnan Diamond,
  • Henan Huanghe Whirlwind
  • SF Diamond
  • Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond
  • FUNIK

    Global Superhard Materials Market analysis studies the attractiveness and the dynamics of a special market within a special industry. It is extent of the industry analysis and thus in turn of the global environmental analysis. Through all of these analyses, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of a Superhard Materials Market company can be identified.

    Market Segmentation of Superhard Materials Market

    Market by Application

  • Stone and Construction
  • Abrasives category
  • Composite polycrystalline tool
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Diamond
  • CBN
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Detailed Table of Content of Global Superhard Materials Market Analysis 2013-2019 and Forecast 2019-2024

    Table of Content

    1 Industry Overview

    1.1 Superhard Materials Industry

    1.1.1 Overview

    1.1.2 Development of Superhard Materials

    1.2 Market Segment

    1.2.1 Upstream

    1.2.2 Downstream

    1.3 Cost Analysis

    2 Industry Environment

    2.1 Policy

    2.2 Economics

    2.3 Sociology

    2.4 Technology

    3 Superhard Materials Market by Type

    3.1 By Type

    3.2 Market Size

    3.3 Market Forecast

    4 Major Companies List

    4.1 Company 1(Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.2 Company 2 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    4.3 Company 3 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

    5 Market Competition

    5.1 Company Competition

    5.2 Regional Market by Company

    6 Market Demand

    6.1 Demand Situation

    6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

    6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

    6.1.3 Demand in Others

    6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

    6.3 Demand Forecast

    7 Region Operation

    7.1 Regional Production

    7.2 Regional Market

    7.3 by Region

    7.3.1 North America

    7.3.1.1 Overview

    7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

    7.3.2 Europe

    7.3.2.1 Overview

    7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

    7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

    7.3.3.1 Overview

    7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

    7.3.4 South America

    7.3.4.1 Overview

    7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

    7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    7.3.5.1 Overview

    7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

    7.4 Regional Import & Export

    7.5 Regional Forecast

    And Continue……

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 91

