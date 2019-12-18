Global Surgical Light Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Surgical Light Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
A surgical light â also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighthead â is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a âsurgical light systemâ.
The global average price of Surgical Light is in the decreasing trend, from 6848 USD/Unit in 2012 to 6540 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Surgical Light includes LED Surgical Lamp, Halogen Surgical Lamp and others, and the proportion of LED Surgical Lamp in 2016 is about 92%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Surgical Light is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Surgical Light is used in hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 71%. North America is the largest supplier of Surgical Light, with a production market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Light Media, enjoying production market share nearly 32.5% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%. Market competition is not intense. Stryker, Maquet, Hill-Rom, Steris, Draeger, Philips Button, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Stryker
Surgical Light Market by Types
Surgical Light Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
