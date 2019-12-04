 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Surgical Robots Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 4, 2019

Surgical Robots

Surgical robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery. A surgical robot t allows surgeons greater access to areas under operation using more precise and less invasive methods.
The average price of Surgical Robots is in the decrease trend, from 1280K USD/Unit in 2012 to 1250 K USD/Unit in 2016.
The classification of Surgical Robots includes Laparoscopy, Orthopedics, and others, and the proportion of Laparoscopy in 2016 is about 70% and the proportion of Orthopedics is about 20% in increase trend.Surgical Robots is widely used in Open Surgery, Minimal Invasive field. The most proportion of Surgical Robots is in Minimal Invasive and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 72%.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 56% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%. Market competition is intense. Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Restoration Robotics, Medtech S.A, Mazor Robotics are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Surgical Robots Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Surgical Robots Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Intuitive Surgical

  • Stryker
  • Restoration Robotics
  • Medtech S.A
  • Mazor Robotics
  • THINK Surgical
  • Medrobotics
  • TransEnterix

    Surgical Robots Market by Types

  • Laparoscopy
  • Orthopedics
  • Others

    Surgical Robots Market by Applications

  • Open Surgery
  • Minimal Invasive

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Surgical Robots consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Surgical Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Surgical Robots manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Surgical Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Surgical Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 135   

