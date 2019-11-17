Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Surgical Stapling Device is medical device which is used to place surgical staples. Surgical staples are specialized staples used in surgery in place of sutures to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs.

The global average price of Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%. Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.North America region is the largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Surgical Stapling Devices, enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%. Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

J&J (Ethicon)

Medtronic

B.Braun

BD

Conmed

Grena

Frankenman

Purple surgical

Kangdi

Reach

Dextera Surgical

Medizintechnik Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Types

Straight Surgical Stapling Devices

Curved Surgical Stapling Devices

Circular Surgical Stapling Devices

Others Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Applications

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Gynecologic Surgery

Thoracic Surgery