Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2023

Clad metals are materials composed of two or more different types of metal. They are high functionality metal materials that possess composite properties that cannot be obtained from single materials. As clad metals are diffusion bonded (i.e. alloyed via elemental diffusion) at the boundary surfaces between the different metals, there is less chance that they will peel off like plating. Clad metals can help reduce total costs by allowing you to eliminate processes, increase quality, reduce lead time, and make other improvements. SUS/Al-alloy clad steel plate is a composite plate by joining stainless steel and aluminum.
The China SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is expected to reach USD 136.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.86% from 97.8 million in 2017; the actual sales are about 39524 MT in 2017. The SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Zhongse Composite Material, Tongyi Metal Material Development, Yinbang, Copper Xin Composite Material Technology, Jin Hua Ning Thai metal, Jinnuo Composite Materials, Yuguang Clad Metal Materials, Huayuan New Composite Materials, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2017.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market by Types
SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Segment by Type
2.3 SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Consumption by Type
2.4 SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Segment by Application
2.5 SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Consumption by Application
3 Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals by Players
3.1 Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
