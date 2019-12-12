Global Suspension Spring Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

A suspension spring is used to absorb shocks from road and store in the form of compressed energy which is later dissipated in the form of heat by dampers. Springs serve a purpose to provide you with a smooth comfortable ride.

The classification of Suspension Spring includes Coil Spring, Air Spring and Leaf Spring. Coil Spring dominated the market in terms of volume with a share of 83.16% in 2017. In terms of value, the market share of leaf spring is largest with nearly 60% market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NHK Spring

Sogefi

Rassini

Hendrickson

Mubea

Mitsubishi Steel

Chuo Spring

Jamna Auto Industries

Fangda Special Steel

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Continental

Thyssenkrupp

Fawer

Vibracoustic

Eaton Detroit

LesjÃ¶fors

Betts Spring

KYB

Shandong Leopard

Eibach

Firestone

Kilen Springs

Vikrant Auto

Zhejiang Meili

Akar Tools

