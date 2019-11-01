Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Analysis Report: Key Trends, Opportunities, Players and Competitive Landscape

Global “Sweet Almond Oil Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Sweet Almond Oil market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Sweet Almond Oil

Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

Sweet Almond Oil Market Key Players:

Caloy

NOW Foods

La Tourangelle

Plimon

Natural Oils International

Alqvimia

Mountain Ocean

Provital Group

AAK Natural Oils

ESI

Oliofora|

U?urluo?lu Vegetable Oil

K. K. Enterprise Global Sweet Almond Oil market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Sweet Almond Oil has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Sweet Almond Oil in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Sweet Almond Oil Market Types:

Nonpareil Almond Oil

California Almond Oil

Mission Almond Oil

Others Sweet Almond Oil Market Applications:

Cosmetics

Food

California produces 82% of the globe’s almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the world’s leading cosmetics companies L’oreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the world’s largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the world’s largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The world’s major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the world’s major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

The worldwide market for Sweet Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.