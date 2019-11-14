Global Sweet Almond Oil Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Manufacturers in Sweet Almond Oil Market:

Caloy

NOW Foods

La Tourangelle

Plimon

Natural Oils International

Alqvimia

Mountain Ocean

Provital Group

AAK Natural Oils

ESI

Oliofora|

UÄurluoÄlu Vegetable Oil

About Sweet Almond Oil: Almond oil is the oil extracted from almonds. It is a kind of pale yellow oily liquid with minimum odor at room temperature. It is mainly used for food, cosmetics and others. In this report we main static the almond oil that not contain any additives.

Sweet Almond Oil Market Types:

Nonpareil Almond Oil

California Almond Oil

Mission Almond Oil

Sweet Almond Oil Market Applications:

Cosmetics

Food

California produces 82% of the globes almonds, harvesting about 1000,000 acres of the tree nut across a 400-mile stretch from northern Tehama County to southern Kern County. Fueling the boom is robust foreign demand, particularly from emerging consumer markets like China and India, where the industry has been promoting almonds as a healthful snack. Most of almond is consumed as food. Almonds production and price trend will directly affect the industry. Due to the strong demand in the cosmetics industry, sweet almond oil is rapidly developing as a further processed product of almond. As we know, the worlds leading cosmetics companies Loreal, Beiersdorf, SHISEIDO and Estee Lauder are direct downstream clients in this industry.

The United States is the worlds largest producer of sweet almond oil. Every year, 60%-75% sweet almond oil of United States manufacturer exports to Europe and Asia Pacific. In Europe, especially France and Germany, is the worlds largest consumption region of sweet almond oil, which hold 58% global sales market share.

The worlds major consumption regions are the France, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Cosmetic companies are the worlds major downstream customers. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. Consumption in China and many developing countries is very small, and there still have great potential in these markets.

The worldwide market for Sweet Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.