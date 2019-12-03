Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Industry 2024: Worldwide Size, Share, Key Companies, Demands, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research Report

Global “Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – http://industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/13813449

The Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Lonza

Occidental Chemical

Olin

Solvay Chem

FMC

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Axiall

Haviland Pool

Robelle

Natural Chemistry

Clorox Pool & Spa

Zodiac

SunGuard

Lo-Chlor

HY-CLOR Scope of the Report:

Swimming pool treatment chemicals have many different types, such as beaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, liquid chlorine, trichloroisocyanuric acid and other specialty product etc. Those materials are mainly used to ensure the health and safety of swimming pool. During them, sodium hypochlorite is the most wildly used material, with a consumption amount of 313.5 K MT in 2017. Trichloroisocyanuric acid is the second largest consumption material.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in residential pool and commercial pool. In United States, there are 10.4 million residential and 309000 public swimming pools according to Association of Pool & Spa Professionals. So, Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals are generally used in residential pool in USA. According to our research, in 2017, amount of swimming pool treatment chemicals used in residential pool is about 573.7 K MT, took a consumption share of 79.01%.

Owing to abundant raw material resource and mature manufacture process, there are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Solvay Chem, Akzo Nobel, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpass Chem, Ineos, Occidental, Sumitomo Chem, FMC, ICL Industrial Products and Jiheng Chemical etc. In this report, we mainly research 30 manufacturers. During them, Solvay Chem is a leading supplier in this industry. In 2017, Lonza sales 55.3 K MT swimming pool treatment chemicals, accounting for 7.62% of global total sales.

Swimming pool treatment chemicals are consumed all over the world. During all regions, North America, which is the largest consumption region, consumed 435.8 K MT in 2017. Followed by Europe, consumed 135.2 K MT in 2017. Global regional consumption amount is related to swimming pool amount.

During past five years, with the recovery of economic, global swimming pool treatment chemicals consumption increased from 668.3 K MT in 2013 to 726.1 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.10%. By 2025, it will be 847.9 K MT.

The worldwide market for Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 1060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Enquire Before Purchasing This Report at – http://industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813449 On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Cal Hypo

Dichlor

Liquid Chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Pool

Commercial Pool This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered. Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License) – http://industryresearch.biz/purchase/13813449 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued… Detailed TOC of Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market at https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/13813449#TOC About Us: Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Contact Info: Name : Mr. Ajay More E-mail : [email protected] Organization : Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187



Our Other Reports:

Analogue Oscilloscope Market 2019: Global Size, Industry Share, Outlook, Trends Evaluation, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2025,

Lithium Ion Battery Separator Material Market Size and Share 2019 | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Prominent Players and Forecast Till 2025,

Communication Device Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Size, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast till 2025