Global Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Dominating Key Players:

Lonza

Occidental Chemical

Olin

Solvay Chem

FMC

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Arkema

Nippon Soda

Nankai Chemical

Axiall

Haviland Pool

Robelle

Natural Chemistry

Clorox Pool & Spa

Zodiac

SunGuard

Lo-Chlor

About Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals: A pool's filter system does the work to keeping the water clean, but it takes chemistry to do the fine-tuning. It's important to carefully manipulate the chemical balance in pools for several reasons. One reason is that pathogens, such as bacteria, thrive in water. A pool filled with untreated water would be a perfect place for disease-carrying microorganisms to move from one person to another. Also, water with the wrong chemical balance can damage the various parts of the pool. In addition, improperly balanced water can irritate the skin and eyes. Improperly balanced water can also get very cloudy. Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Types:

Sodium Hypochlorite

Trichlor

Cal Hypo

Dichlor

Liquid Chlorine

Algaecides

Balancers

Others Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals Market Applications:

Residential Pool