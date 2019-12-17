Global Swiss Turn Market 2019 by Share, Vendors, Market Size, Analysis, Product Type, Revenue, Market Demand, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

About Swiss Turn Market Report: A Swiss Lathe is a type of lathe whereby the holding mechanism or collet is recessed behind the guide bushing. The Swiss lathes are also commonly known as Swiss screw machines, Swiss automatic lathes or Swiss turning centers. The Swiss lathe differ from the traditional lathes in the way that the holding mechanism or collet that holds a bar stock will not be exposed directly to the lathe bed and the tooling. This particular configuration provides this specific machine tool a number of benefits over the traditional type lathes.

Top manufacturers/players: Doosan Machine Tools, Tsugami, Tornos, KSI Swiss, Star Micronics, Manurhin KMX, SWISTEK, Ganesh, JINN FA MACHINE, Chiah Chyun Machinery

Swiss Turn Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Swiss Turn Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Swiss Turn Market Segment by Type:

10mm Swiss Turn

13mm Swiss Turn

16mm Swiss Turn

20mm Swiss Turn

26mm Swiss Turn

32mm Swiss Turn

35mm Swiss Turn

Others Swiss Turn Market Segment by Applications:

Medical devices

Electronics applications

Watch components

Military weapon