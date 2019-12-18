 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Switch Dimmer Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Switch Dimmer

Switch Dimmer Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).
The Europe is the largest market of Switch Dimmer, which occupies 26.1% of global market in 2017. It is followed by North America, which have around 24.91% of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include China and some Industrial countries.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this areas, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
As large demand of Switch Dimmer product, the domestic enterprises should hold the opportunity to improve their technology with domestic advantages, such as low raw material price.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Legrand

  • Honeywell
  • Philips
  • Lutron Electronics
  • Schneider Electric
  • Leviton
  • ABB
  • Osram
  • Eaton
  • Panasonic
  • Hubbell
  • Acuity Brands Lighting
  • GE
  • Simon
  • Lite-Puter Enterprise

    Switch Dimmer Market by Types

  • Rheostat
  • Coil-rotation transformer
  • Solid-state dimmers
  • Others

    Switch Dimmer Market by Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Switch Dimmer Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Switch Dimmer Segment by Type

    2.3 Switch Dimmer Consumption by Type

    2.4 Switch Dimmer Segment by Application

    2.5 Switch Dimmer Consumption by Application

    3 Global Switch Dimmer by Players

    3.1 Global Switch Dimmer Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Switch Dimmer Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Switch Dimmer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Switch Dimmer by Regions

    4.1 Switch Dimmer by Regions

    4.2 Americas Switch Dimmer Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Switch Dimmer Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Switch Dimmer Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Switch Dimmer Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Switch Dimmer Distributors

    10.3 Switch Dimmer Customer

    11 Global Switch Dimmer Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Switch Dimmer Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Switch Dimmer Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Switch Dimmer Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Switch Dimmer Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Switch Dimmer Product Offered

    12.3 Switch Dimmer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 162

