Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

which is transformers for switching power supplies, using in a regulated power supply and function to step up or step down voltage or current, and/or provide isolation between the input and output side of a switch mode power supply. On the primary side of a switch mode transformer, the duty cycle (on time) of the input voltage waveform is varied (switched) to deliver a constant output voltage over varying load conditions. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers (SMPS transformers) are designed to operate at frequencies of 10 kHz to 1 MHz Switch mode transformer (switch mode power supply transformer) power levels now extend into the 50 kilowatt range

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Tamura

TDK

Triad Magnetics

Precision

Prisource

MYRRA

Sumida

Pulse Electronics

Stontronics

WÃ¼rth Elektronik

GS Transformers

WCM

CWS

APX

TISCI Srl

Premier Magnetics

Prem Magnetics

Butler Winding

Click

Zhongce E.T

Salom

Jiangsu Jewel

Dongxin

Hangtung Electronic

Kunshan Hengyi

Ri Hui Da

Tabuchi

Chenfei

Sed Electronics

MNOVA Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market Segmentation Market by Type

Single-excited

Double-excited Market by Application

Communication Industry

Industrial Fields

Consumer Electronics

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]