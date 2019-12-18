 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Synthetic Butadiene Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Synthetic Butadiene

global “Synthetic Butadiene Market” report includes Market estimation and performance of the key players along with new product launches. The global Synthetic Butadiene Market report includes the company profile of major key players in the Market which provide the consumer with the best view of the competition.

Summary

  • Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics. Small amounts are found in gasoline.
  • The report forecast global Synthetic Butadiene market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Synthetic Butadiene industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Synthetic Butadiene by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Synthetic Butadiene market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Synthetic Butadiene according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Synthetic Butadiene company.4

    Key Companies

  • Texas Petrochemicals(US)
  • BASF(DE)
  • Lyondell Basell(US)
  • Shell Chemical(NL)
  • Ineos O&P(DE)
  • FPCC(TW)
  • ExxonMobil(US)
  • Sabic(SA)
  • Zeon(JP)
  • Dow(US)
  • LG Chem(KR)
  • JSR Corp(JP)
  • Evonik(DE)
  • Reliance Industries(IN)
  • Nizhnekamskneftekhim(RU)
  • Sinopec(CN)
  • CNPC(CN)
  • CNOOC(CN)
  • FREP(CN)
  • North Huajin(CN)

    Synthetic Butadiene Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Oxidative dehydrogenation
  • Extractive distillation

    Market by Application

  • SBR
  • PBR
  • SBS
  • ABS
  • Others

  • By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Synthetic Butadiene Market report describes the development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry overall and development, key companies, as well as type segment & market application and so on, and makes a scientific prediction for the development industry prospects on the basis of analysis, finally, analyzes opportunities for investment in the industry at the end of the report.

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Synthetic Butadiene Market trends
    • Global Synthetic Butadiene Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    The following questions have been answered in this report:

    • What are the major Market drivers, challenges and opportunities of the Synthetic Butadiene Market?
    • What are the key technological developments taking place in the Market?
    • What is the Market share of the leading segments of Synthetic Butadiene Market during the forecast period (2019-2024)?
    • Who are the leading players in the global Synthetic Butadiene Market?
    • Which geographical region will have the highest growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period?
    • What are the Market trends and key developments in different geographical regions?
    • What are the major consumer preferences while purchasing or undergoing in Market?
    • The product range of the Synthetic Butadiene market is considered on the basis of their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 131

