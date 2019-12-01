Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Synthetic concrete is a special high performance concrete fiber used in concrete / mortar, it can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.

The import and export percent of this industry is not high, because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areasâ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

BASF

Sika

ABC Polymer

Propex

GCP Applied Technologies

Euclid Chemical

Nycon

BarChip

FORTA

Fabpro Polymers

Ha-Be

Contec Fiber

Belgian Fibers

Kasturi Metal Composite

Taian Tongban Fiber

TianYi

Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber

Zibo Ruixing Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market by Types

Macro-Synthetic Fibers

Micro-Synthetic Fibers Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market by Applications

Bridge & Road

Residential Building

Commercial Building