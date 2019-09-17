 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Synthetic Concrete Fibers

Global “Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Synthetic Concrete Fibers industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Synthetic Concrete Fibers market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Synthetic Concrete Fibers:

Synthetic concrete is a special high performance concrete fiber used in concrete / mortar, it can control the micro cracks concrete plastic shrinkage effectively, which caused by shrinkage, temperature changes and other factors, to prevent and suppress the formation and development of cracks in the concrete native, thereby increasing the service life of concrete.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Synthetic Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Synthetic Concrete Fibers in global market.

Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • Sika
  • ABC Polymer
  • Propex
  • GCP Applied Technologies
  • Euclid Chemical
  • Nycon
  • BarChip
  • FORTA
  • Fabpro Polymers
  • Ha-Be
  • Contec Fiber
  • Belgian Fibers
  • Kasturi Metal Composite
  • Taian Tongban Fiber
  • TianYi
  • Zibo Longshun Chemical Fiber
  • Zibo Ruixing

  • Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Types:

  • Macro-Synthetic Fibers
  • Micro-Synthetic Fibers

    Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market Applications:

  • Bridge & Road
  • Residential Building
  • Commercial Building
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Synthetic Concrete Fibers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Synthetic Concrete Fibers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The import and export percent of this industry is not high, because some international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • The worldwide market for Synthetic Concrete Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Synthetic Concrete Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    TOC of Synthetic Concrete Fibers Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Synthetic Concrete Fibers Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Production

    2.2 Synthetic Concrete Fibers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Synthetic Concrete Fibers Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Revenue by Type

    6.3 Synthetic Concrete Fibers Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Synthetic Concrete Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Synthetic Concrete Fibers

    8.3 Synthetic Concrete Fibers Product Description

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.