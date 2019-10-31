Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Segment 2019 | Industry Overview by Size Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

The Global Synthetic Lubricants market report aims to provide an overview of Synthetic Lubricants Market players with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geographical region.

Synthetic lubricant consists of chemical compounds that are artificially made using modified petroleum componentsThe high growth of synthetic lubricant is owed to consumer awareness in developed countries of North America and Western Europe. The majority of the garage owners, technicians, and automotive engineers in these regions are well aware of the high performance benefits offered by synthetic lubricants over conventional mineral oil lubricants. Moreover, strong OEM recommendation to use high performance lubricants coupled with the stringent emission control regulations in these countries is also driving the demand for synthetic lubricants.The global Synthetic Lubricants market was valued at 31 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 38 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Synthetic Lubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Lubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Synthetic Lubricants in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Synthetic Lubricants manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of Global Synthetic Lubricants Market. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

Major Key Players of Synthetic Lubricants Market: