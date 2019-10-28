 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Synthetic Paper Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

October 28, 2019

Synthetic

Global “Synthetic Paper Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Synthetic Paper market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

 About Synthetic Paper

Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Synthetic Paper Market Key Players:

  • Yupo
  • Nan Ya Plastics
  • Arjobex
  • Treofan Group
  • Dupont Tyvek
  • PPG Industries
  • HOP Industries
  • American Profol
  • Taghleef Industries

  • Global Synthetic Paper market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Synthetic Paper has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Synthetic Paper Market Types:

  • BOPP
  • HDPE
  • Other

    Synthetic Paper Market Applications:

  • Label
  • Non-Label

    Major Highlights of Synthetic Paper Market report:

    Synthetic Paper Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Synthetic Paper, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.
  • It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021.
  • Japan region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 27.1% in 2015. Asia (Ex. Japan) is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 25.4% in 2015.
  • Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.3% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.8% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Synthetic Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Synthetic Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Synthetic Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Synthetic Paper in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Synthetic Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Synthetic Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Synthetic Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Synthetic Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 121

    Further in the report, the Synthetic Paper market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Synthetic Paper industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Synthetic Paper Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Synthetic Paper Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Synthetic Paper by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Synthetic Paper Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Synthetic Paper Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Synthetic Paper Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Synthetic Paper Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Synthetic Paper Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Synthetic Paper Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Synthetic Paper Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Synthetic Paper Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

