Global Synthetic Paper Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Synthetic Paper

Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Global Synthetic Paper market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Synthetic Paper has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Synthetic Paper Market Types:

BOPP

HDPE

Other Synthetic Paper Market Applications:

Label

Synthetic Paper Market Applications:

Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.

It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021.

Japan region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 27.1% in 2015. Asia (Ex. Japan) is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 25.4% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.3% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.8% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.