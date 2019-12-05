 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Synthetic Turf Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2026

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Synthetic Turf

Global “Synthetic Turf Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Synthetic Turf Market. growing demand for Synthetic Turf market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

  • The report forecast global Synthetic Turf market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Synthetic Turf industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Synthetic Turf by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Synthetic Turf market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Synthetic Turf according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Synthetic Turf company.4

    Key Companies

  • Ten Cate
  • Shaw Sports Turf
  • FieldTurf (Tarkett)
  • CoCreation Grass
  • Polytan GmbH
  • Domo Sports Grass
  • ACT Global Sports
  • SIS Pitches
  • Limonta Sport
  • Edel Grass B.V.
  • Unisport-Saltex Oy
  • GreenVision / Mattex
  • Mondo S.p.A.
  • Juta
  • Condor Grass
  • Nurteks
  • Taishan
  • Victoria PLC
  • ForestGrass
  • Forbex

    Synthetic Turf Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Sports
  • Landscaping
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
  • Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
  • Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Synthetic Turf market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 123

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Synthetic Turf Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Synthetic Turf Market trends
    • Global Synthetic Turf Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    The product range of the Synthetic Turf market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Synthetic Turf pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

