Global System on Module (SOM) Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

System

GlobalSystem on Module (SOM) Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The System on Module, which is sometimes referred to as a Computer on Module (CoM), is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using SoM functionality and a custom base board.A System on Module (SoM) offers a unique approach to product development and the often fully custom electronics typically contained within sophisticated devices. A SoM helps system designers realize a fully customized electronics assembly, complete with custom interfaces and form factor without the effort of a ground-up electronics design.A SoM is a module that contains a processor with CPU bus accessibility, memory, and standard I/O. It is usually an Off-the-Shelf component. . The module does not have any connectorization and is designed to be plugged into a Carrier Board.
Within the next few years, the majority of SoM are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices. X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture SoM from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture SoM.
Industrial automation is a key facet of global manufacturing industries, with enterprises facing enormous pressure to automate and integrate to maximize output, improve cost-efficiency, and generate tangible competitive value.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Kontron
  • Congatec
  • MSC Technologies (Avnet)
  • Advantech
  • ADLink
  • Portwell
  • Eurotech
  • SECO srl
  • Technexion
  • Phytec
  • Axiomtek
  • Aaeon
  • Toradex
  • EMAC
  • Avalue Technology

    System on Module (SOM) Market by Types

  • ARM Architecture
  • x86 Architecture
  • Power Architecture
  • Other Architecture

    System on Module (SOM) Market by Applications

  • Industrial Automation
  • Medical
  • Entertainment
  • Transportation
  • Test & Measurement
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    No. of Pages: – 167

