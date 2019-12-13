Global Tattoo Ink Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Tattoo Ink Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.
Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.
Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “semi-permanent tattoo.”Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.Tattoo inks have many different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. During all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2016, global consumption of black & grey tattoo is about 293.60 MT, increased from 237.99 MT in 2012, with an average increase rate of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful.It seems that young people are most likely to tattoo. Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. In 2016, Europe consumed about 191.82 MT. While USA consumption increased from 114.16 MT in 2012 to 136.59 MT in 2016, with an CAGR of 4.59%.There are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we list 13 global major manufacturers such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommyâs Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink and Dragonhawk Tattoo etc. Intenze Tattoo Ink is the most famous brand. In 2016, Intenze Tattoo Ink produced about 37.37 MT tattoo ink, took about 8.03% of global total production.With more and more people tattoo, global tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. During past five years, global consumption increased from 376.44 MT in 2012 to 465.6 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.46%. In the future, tattoo ink industry will be more and more standard. In 2023, global consumption will increase to 717.75 MT, with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2018.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Intenze Tattoo Ink
Tattoo Ink Market by Types
Tattoo Ink Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Tattoo Ink Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Tattoo Ink Segment by Type
2.3 Tattoo Ink Consumption by Type
2.4 Tattoo Ink Segment by Application
2.5 Tattoo Ink Consumption by Application
3 Global Tattoo Ink by Players
3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Tattoo Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Tattoo Ink by Regions
4.1 Tattoo Ink by Regions
4.2 Americas Tattoo Ink Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Tattoo Ink Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Tattoo Ink Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Tattoo Ink Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Tattoo Ink Distributors
10.3 Tattoo Ink Customer
11 Global Tattoo Ink Market Forecast
11.1 Global Tattoo Ink Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Tattoo Ink Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Tattoo Ink Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Tattoo Ink Product Offered
12.3 Tattoo Ink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 164
