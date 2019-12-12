 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Tattoo Needles Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Tattoo Needles

The tattoo needles are having a specific design with many sharp ends attached to a bar. These ends were called the sharps, which may vary from three to nine or more based on the image to be imprinted on to the skin, at the desecration of the artist. The tattoo needles are used to penetrate human skin to supply the ink on to it. The liner needles on the other hand are used to apply ink to the outline to form the tattoo. It was just a single needle in the application until a couple of decades ago; however, now application of single needle is very rare and at a minimum, three needles are utilized normally to form the outline.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.K, Germany, USA and Canada. The manufacturers in the UK, USA and Germany, has a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Mithra, Eikon Device, Pro Needle, Magic Moon, Bullet and Cheyenne have relative higher level of productâs quality. As to U.K, Pro Needle, Barber DTS, Black Widow and Powerline have become as leaders. In Germany, Magic Moo and Cheyenne lead the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Wujiang City from Jiangsu province.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. Europe takes the market share of 40%, followed by the USA with 19% and Chinaâs consumption market takes about 15% in 2016.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Tattoo Needles Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Tattoo Needles Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mithra

  • Eikon Device
  • Pro Needle
  • Magic Moon
  • Bullet
  • Cheyenne
  • Barber DTS
  • Precision
  • Kwadron
  • Stigma-Rotary
  • TATSoul
  • Black Widow
  • Powerline
  • Tommys Supplies
  • Wujiang Shenling
  • Cloud Dragon
  • Wujiang Shenli
  • Dongguan Hongtai
  • Guangzhou Yuelong

    Tattoo Needles Market by Types

  • #12
  • 0.35mm
  • #10
  • 0.30mm
  • #8
  • 0.25mm
  • Other

    Tattoo Needles Market by Applications

  • Feel Rebellious
  • Feel More Sexy
  • Feel More Intelligent
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Tattoo Needles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Tattoo Needles market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Tattoo Needles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Tattoo Needles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Tattoo Needles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 165

