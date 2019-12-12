Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

TBzTD is a safe, green secondary amine accelerator, which can be used as fast curing primary accelerator or as secondary accelerator.

TBzTD has been widely used in natural rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber and nitrile rubber.

MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives are main manufacturing companies, the total production of MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives is 1674.8 MT, and the total share is 74.73%. So market concentration is high.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MLPC International

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

Rhein Chemie Additives

Performance Additives

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Yuhong

Tianyu New Materials

Lianlian Chemical TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market by Types

TBzTD-70

TBzTD-75 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market by Applications

Rubber Accelerator