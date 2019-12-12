Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market

December 12, 2019

TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2)

TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

TBzTD is a safe, green secondary amine accelerator, which can be used as fast curing primary accelerator or as secondary accelerator.
TBzTD has been widely used in natural rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber and nitrile rubber.
MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives are main manufacturing companies, the total production of MLPC International, OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL, and Rhein Chemie Additives is 1674.8 MT, and the total share is 74.73%. So market concentration is high.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

MLPC International

  • OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL
  • Rhein Chemie Additives
  • Performance Additives
  • Puyang Willing Chemicals
  • Yuhong
  • Tianyu New Materials
  • Lianlian Chemical

    TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market by Types

  • TBzTD-70
  • TBzTD-75

    TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market by Applications

  • Rubber Accelerator
  • Rubber Retarder

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Segment by Type

    2.3 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption by Type

    2.4 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Segment by Application

    2.5 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption by Application

    3 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) by Players

    3.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) by Regions

    4.1 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) by Regions

    4.2 Americas TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Distributors

    10.3 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Customer

    11 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Market Forecast

    11.1 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Product Offered

    12.3 TBzTD (CAS 10591-85-2) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 134

