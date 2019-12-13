Global TCB Bonder Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350Â° to 400Â°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump.

Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global TCB Bonder market is driven by increased TCB Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, TCB Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.

The leading enterprises in the TCB Bonder market are ASMPT (AMICRA) (HK) and K&S (US), which followed by Besi (NL), Shibaura (JP), SET (FR), and Hanmi (KR). These Top companies currently account for more than 91.03% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.

North America TCB Bonder market would keep being the largest market, followed by Europe in 2018. Japan market and China market would rank forth (12 units) and fifth (11 units).

The worldwide market for TCB Bonder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 21.0% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 33 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.