Global Teat Scrubbers Market 2020: Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts 2024

Automotive clutch, located between the engine and the transmission, is an isolated part transmitting power from engine to the gearbox, and it allows transmission to be interrupted while a gear is selected to move off from a stationary position, or when gears are changed while the car is moving. An automotive clutch can help the driver enjoy a smooth start and facilitate shaft. It can also prevent the transmission overload and reduce the impact of torsional vibration.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Schaeffler (Luk)

ZF (Sachs)

Valeo

Exedy

F.C.C.

BorgWarner

Aisin

Eaton

Zhejiang Tieliu

Ningbo Hongxie

Chuangcun Yidong

Rongcheng Huanghai

China and Caton

Wuhu Hefeng

Hubei Tri-Ring

Guilin Fuda

Hangzhou Qidie

Dongfeng Propeller Automotive Clutch Market Segmentation Market by Type

Friction clutch

Electromagnetic clutch Market by Application

Manual Transmission

Automated Manual Transmission

Dual Clutch Transmissions

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]