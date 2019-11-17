 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market Report 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Temperature Control Units (TCU)

Global “Temperature Control Units (TCU) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Temperature Control Units (TCU) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • WIKA Instrument
  • Toshiba Machine
  • Carel Industries
  • Eurochiller Srl
  • SINGLE Temperiertechnik
  • Temptek
  • Berg Chilling Systems
  • Mokon Systems
  • HB-Therm GmbH
  • BOFA International (Donaldson)
  • Thermal Care Inc
  • ACS Group
  • Advantage Engineering

    The report provides a basic overview of the Temperature Control Units (TCU) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market Types:

  • Water Temperature Control Unit
  • Oil Temperature Control Unit

    Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market Applications:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Food and Beverages
  • Chemical
  • Energy
  • Engineering and Mechanical
  • Others

    Finally, the Temperature Control Units (TCU) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Temperature Control Units (TCU) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • A TCU works by using an electric heater, either immersion or continuous, to heat the fluid in the system, then circulating it from the TCU to the machine tools and vice-versa. The fluid used may be water, pressurised water or oil, depending on the temperature range. Usually this is water if T < 95Â°C, pressurised water if T< 150-160Â°C and oil for T from 200 to 400Â°C.
  • Once having reached the set operating temperature, the unit can continue to heat the fluid, or alternatively may act as a cooling system. If the fluid used in the TCU is water, cooling is performed by adding fresh water (direct cooling), while if the fluid is pressurised water or oil, a fluid-water heat exchanger is used (indirect cooling).
  • The worldwide market for Temperature Control Units (TCU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Temperature Control Units (TCU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Temperature Control Units (TCU) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Temperature Control Units (TCU) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Temperature Control Units (TCU) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Temperature Control Units (TCU) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Temperature Control Units (TCU) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Temperature Control Units (TCU) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Temperature Control Units (TCU) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Temperature Control Units (TCU) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

