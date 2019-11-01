Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection Market Size & Forecast by 2019-2024: Experts Analysis

This report studies the Terahertz Imaging Inspection market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. The terahertz gap  where until recently bright sources of light and sensitive means of detection did not exist  encompasses frequencies invisible to the naked eye in the electromagnetic spectrum, lying between microwave and infrared in the range from 0.3 to 3THz. Terahertz radiation, also known as t-rays, has wavelength of 3-100 cm-1.Terahertz imaging is an emerging and significant nondestructive evaluation (NDE) technique used for dielectric (nonconducting, i.e., an insulator) materials analysis and quality control in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, security, materials characterization, and aerospace industries. It has proved to be effective in the inspection of layers in paints and coatings, detecting structural defects in ceramic and composite materials and imaging the physical structure of paintings and manuscripts. The use of THz waves for non-destructive evaluation enables inspection of multi-layered structures and can identify abnormalities from foreign material inclusions, disbond and delamination, mechanical impact damage, heat damage, and water or hydraulic fluid ingression. This new method can play a significant role in a number of industries for materials characterization applications where precision thickness mapping (to assure product dimensional tolerances within product and from product-to-product) and density mapping (to assure product quality within product and from product-to-product) are required.Terahertz imaging, which is already familiar from airport security checkpoints, has a number of other promising applications. Terahertz biomedical imaging has become an area of interest due to its ability to simultaneously acquire both image and spectral information. Terahertz imaging systems are being commercialized, with increasing trials performed in a biomedical setting.Terahertz Imaging Inspection could used for Homeland Security and Defense, Pharmaceutical & biomedical Industry, and other industry.

Brainware Terahertz Information Technology Co.

Ltd

Advantest Corporation

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Toptica Photonics AG

Terasense Group Inc.

TeraView

Daheng New Epoch Technology

Menlo Systems GmbH

Insight Product Co.

Asqella

Traycer

Passive Terahertz Imaging

Active Terahertz Imaging Terahertz Imaging Inspection Market Applications:

Transportation & Public Security

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & BioMedical

China is the largest production region, with the Production Value market share is 51.32% in 2017, the second region is the North America, with a Production Value market share is 17.30% in 2017.

Terahertz Imaging Inspection used in industry including Pharmaceutical & BioMedical, Transportation & Public Security, Industrial and Others. Report data showed that 57.80% of the Terahertz Imaging Inspection market demand in Transportation & Public Security in 2017.

There are two kinds of Terahertz Imaging Inspection, which are Passive Terahertz Imaging and Active Terahertz Imaging. Passive Terahertz Imaging is important in the Terahertz Imaging Inspection, with a market share nearly 72.51% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Terahertz Imaging Inspection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 25.0% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Terahertz Imaging Inspection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.