Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

About Termite Bait Systems Market:

Termite baits consist of paper, cardboard, or other acceptable termite food, combined with a slow-acting substance lethal to termites. The bait must be good enough to compete with the presence of competing tree roots, stumps, woodpiles and structural wood.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017; followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the growing adoption of termite bait systems in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and China. Subterranean termites are widespread in North America and responsible for 90% of the management and damage costs in the US. In addition, the use of termite bait systems is high in the residential sector due to the presence of a large number of wooden houses, consumer awareness, and the strong presence & consumer reach of service providers in this region. Thus, the North American region dominated the termite bait systems market in 2017.

Dowdupont

BASF

Bayer

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

Spectrum Brands

Ensystex

Pct International

Rentokil Initial

Rollins

The Terminix International Company

Arrow Exterminators

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Termite Bait Systems:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Termite Bait Systems Market Report Segment by Types:

Subterranean termites

Dampwood termites

Drywood termites

Others

Termite Bait Systems Market Report Segmented by Application:

Commercial & industrial

Residential

Agriculture & livestock farms

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Termite Bait Systems in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Termite Bait Systems Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Termite Bait Systems Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size

2.2 Termite Bait Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Termite Bait Systems Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Termite Bait Systems Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Termite Bait Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Termite Bait Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Termite Bait Systems Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Termite Bait Systems Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Termite Bait Systems Production by Type

6.2 Global Termite Bait Systems Revenue by Type

6.3 Termite Bait Systems Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Termite Bait Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

