Global Tetrafluoropropanol Market Size 2019- Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Tetrafluoropropanol is an important fluoride fine chemical mainly used as the solvent of dyestuff for CD-R/ DVD-R disk; it can also be applied to fabric finishing and as an intermediate of medicines and insecticides..

Tetrafluoropropanol Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Huanxin Fluoro Material

China Haohua Chemical

Sanhuan Chemicals

Zhejiang Juhua and many more.

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

By Types, the Tetrafluoropropanol Market can be Split into:

?99.0%

By Applications, the Tetrafluoropropanol Market can be Split into:

Phamaceuticals

Agrochemical

CD/DVD Disk