Global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is a methylated congener of Bisphenol A. Tetramethylbisphenol A is a flame retardant with anti-thyroid hormonal activity. Tetramethylbisphenol A inhibits growth and interferes with microtubules in human fibroblasts in vitro.

Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is one of Bis phenols. 2,6Xylenol and Acetone are the main raw materials. There are few manufacturers in the world. Now there are only two players in India. Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited (DNTL) is the leading manufacturer. They are in the business of phenols and xylenols and their derivatives with manufacturing facilities in India.In global market, the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A increases from 232.6 MT in 2012 to 237.7 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 0.54%. The global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is led by India, Deepak Novochem Technologies is the world leader, holding 70.18% production market share in 2016.In application, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A downstream is TMPC, Property Modifier and others. Globally, the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A market is mainly driven by demand for Property Modifier which accounts for nearly 62.31% of total downstream consumption.In the future, global market is expected to witness slowly growth on account of limited applications, so in the next few years, Tetramethyl Bisphenol A production will show a trend of small growth. In 2022 the production of Tetramethyl Bisphenol A is estimated to be 335.4 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Jeevan Chemicals

99% TMBPA

98% TMBPA Tetramethyl Bisphenol A Market by Applications

TMPC

Property Modifier