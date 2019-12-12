Global Textile Printing Inks Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Textile Printing Inks Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Textile Printing Inks is an ink used in digital inkjet printer, generally; it can be directly applied to the print media in the form of droplets. The main components of the ink are color unit and vectors. Color unit may be a pigment or dye.

There are many manufactures of the Textile printing inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 11% market share, mainly in the United States and Europe. DuPont and Huntsman stands for the industrys development.

The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of Textile printing inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best Textile printing inks product.

Print-Rite and Lanyu have made a significant contribution to the development of Chinese textile printing inks industry. Just like Atexco in the printer manufacturing fields.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dupont

Huntsman

JK Group

Kornit

DyStar

SPGprints

BASF

Jay Chemical

Marabu

Dow Corning

EFI

Sensient

Magna Colours

Anajet

Print-Rite

Lanyu

Hongsam

INKBANK

TrendVision

INKWIN Textile Printing Inks Market by Types

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink Textile Printing Inks Market by Applications

Clothing Industry

Textile Industry