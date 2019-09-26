Global Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Size 2019– Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method and Evaluations 2024

Global “Texturized Vegetable Protein Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Texturized Vegetable Protein market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Texturized Vegetable Protein market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Being rich in proteins and fibrous material, texturized soy proteins are a widely used ingredient that enhance the nutrition of the meal and are largely used in several food products, including, but not limited to, snacks and functional bars, ready meals, meat analogues and extenders, among others. The consumption of texturized soy proteins is high among older population, lactating women, pregnant women as well as children. Their demand is expected to grow at a stellar rate in the coming years owing to their wide adoption in meat and poultry products..

Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ROQUETTE FRERES S.A

CHS

Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Inc

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & C

MGP Ingredients

Inc

Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited

Sotexpro

BENEO GmbH

Victoria Group

Shandong Yuxin Soybean Protein Co. Ltd

Crown Soya Protein Group and many more. Texturized Vegetable Protein Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Texturized Vegetable Protein Market can be Split into:

Soy

Wheat

Pea. By Applications, the Texturized Vegetable Protein Market can be Split into:

Household

Commercial