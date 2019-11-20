Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

Global “Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market” 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of Therapeutic Drug Monitoring industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market:

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is a branch of clinical chemistry and clinical pharmacology that specializes in the measurement of medication concentrations in blood. Its main focus is on drugs with a narrow therapeutic window. TDM aims at improving patient care by adjusting the dose of drugs for which clinical experience or clinical trials have shown it improved outcome in the general or special populations. It can be based on a priori pharmacogenetic, demographic and clinical information, and/or on the a posteriori measurement of blood concentrations of drugs.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global therapeutic drug monitoring market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The dominant share of the North American market is attributed to its well-established pharmaceutical industry, the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, favorable government funding, and high R&D investments in this region.

In 2018, the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China. Major Key Players are as Follows:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomerieux

Buhlmann Laboratories

Sekisui Medical

Randox Laboratories

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Antiepileptic Drugs

Antiarrhythmic Drugs

Immunosuppressant Drugs

Antibiotic Drugs

Bronchodilator Drugs

Psychoactive Drugs

Other Drug Classes

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Applications:

Commercial/Private Labs

Hospital Labs

Others