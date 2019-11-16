Global Thermal Conduction Tape Market 2019 | Industry Outlook by Share, Size, Growth Factors, Sales, Revenue, and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global “Thermal Conduction Tape Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Thermal Conduction Tape market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Thermal Conduction Tape Market Are:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

About Thermal Conduction Tape Market:

Thermally conductive adhesive transfer tapes are designed to provide a preferential heat-transfer path between heat-generating components and heat sinks or other cooling devices (e.g., fans, heat spreaders or heat pipes).

This tape is tacky pressure-sensitive adhesive loaded with thermally conductive ceramic fillers that do not require a heat cure cycle to form an excellent bond to many substrates. Only pressure is needed to form an excellent bond and thermal interface. The specialized chemistry of the 8810Â tapes renders it modestly soft and able to wet to many surfaces, allowing it to conform well to non-flat substrates, provide high adhesion, and act as a good thermal interface.

This tape offers excellent adhesive performance with good wetting and flow onto many substrate surfaces, and offers both good thermal conductivity and good electrical insulation properties.

In 2019, the market size of Thermal Conduction Tape is 430 million US$ and it will reach 640 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermal Conduction Tape. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Thermal Conduction Tape: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thermal Conduction Tape in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Aluminum Foil Tape

Copper Foil Tape

PET Film

Thermal Conduction Tape Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Packaging

Other

The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Thermal Conduction Tape?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Thermal Conduction Tape Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

What are the types and applications of Thermal Conduction Tape What being the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Thermal Conduction Tape What being the manufacturing process of Thermal Conduction Tape?

What will the Thermal Conduction Tape market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Thermal Conduction Tape industry?

Geographical Segmentation:

