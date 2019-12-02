Global Thermal Desorption Instrument Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Thermal Desorption Instrument is the instrument adopts thermal desorption theory to increase the volatility of dependents or contaminants such that they can be removed (separated) from the solid matrix (typically soil, sludge or filter cake). Thermal desorption is not incineration. The volatilized contaminants are then either collected or thermally destroyed. A thermal desorption system therefore has two major components; the desorber itself and the offgas treatment system. It is an environmental remediation technology that can be utilized in environmental air monitoring and exposure to chemicals at work, residual volatiles and materials emissions testing, food, flavour, fragrance & odour profiling, and defence and forensic, etc.
The consumption volume of thermal desorption instrument is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of thermal desorption instrument market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of thermal desorption instrument is still promising.
Due to the high technology level and market requirements in the developed countries, the market is currently dominated by a handful of companies that own the core technologies, including Markes International, PerkinElmer and Beijing BCHP and so on.
The USA and the Europe lead the global thermal desorption instrument market. The strong USA economy and the sturdier EU economic recovery both provide good external conditions for thermal desorption instrument consumption. And China is expected to increase due to growing awareness of environmental protection.
Markes International
