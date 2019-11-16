Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market2019 Cost Analysis, Profits and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important by Types and Application 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
The TFL is a melamine-saturated dÃ©cor paper that is thermally fused directly to the substrate such as MDF or particle board. Particleboard and MDF are ideal substrates for TFL because they are consistent, uniform in strength and free of defects.
More than 70% of global melamine consumption is for laminates and wood adhesives production. Laminates are found in products such as furniture, floors, kitchen cabinets and countertops, and walls. Wood adhesives based on melamine are found in a number of wood products including medium-density fiberboard (MDF), particleboard, and plywood. Melaminemodified wood adhesives improve the durability and moisture resistance of the final woodboard.At the same time, most medium-density fiberboards (MDF) are processed into TFL. A small number of MDF are sold directly as raw materials.
Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for TFL. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.
Continued efforts to reduce formaldehyde emissions are likely to continue in all regions. This has a positive effect on TFL consumption since melamine is a strong formaldehyde-binding agent. So-called âlow-formaldehydeâ boards use more melamine-modified wood adhesives in their manufacture. Increased melamine content results in reduced formaldehyde off-gassing. TFL is mainly used for furniture, interior decoration and store fixtures. In 2017, furniture application held 47.5% of the consumption market share.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market by Types
Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- ………………
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
And Continue
Research objectives
To study and analyse the global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyse the Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Thermally Fused Laminates (TFL) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.
