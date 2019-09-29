Global Thermopile Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market Drivers, Market Size, Challenges, Key Regions, Import/Export, & Forecast by 2024

Global “Thermopile Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Thermopile Microbolometer Infrared Detector Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Thermopile Microbolometer Infrared Detector belongs to uncooled thermal detector. It includes 3 types of product:

Microbolometer IR Detector (MIRD) that change in resistance, which mainly use the technology of VOx and a-Si;

Thermopile IR Detector (TIRD) that change in electromotive force;

Pyroelectric IR Detectors (PIRD) that change in dielectric surface charge.

Flir Systems, Sofradir and DRS are the key players and accounted for 28.88%, 18.95% and 15.41% respectively of the overall Thermopile Microbolometer Infrared Detector market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America, with 54.6% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

The applications of this market are mainly military and defense, automotive, smart home, medicine and other industry, military and defense and automotive together take a share of 53.6% of global market in 2016.

This market players key products are Microbolometer IR Detector, MIRD takes a market share of about 90.55% in sales, and 80.8% in revenue in 2016. But the other two types, Thermopile IR Detector and Pyroelectric IR Detector will mark a more large market in the next few years. The Thermopile IR Detector will mark a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2017, faster than the global market of 14.2%.

For the consumption market, the market are located in developed countries and regions, e.g. North America and Europe, which market share are 44.2% and 29.8% in 2016, about 3/4 in the global market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Excelitas Technologies

Nippon Ceramic

Hamamatsu Photonic

Murata Manufacturing

Flir Systems

Texas Instruments

Sofradir

Infra TEC GmbH

DRS

Zhejiang Dali

IRay Technology

