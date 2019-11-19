Global Thermostatic Baths Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “Thermostatic Baths Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Thermostatic Baths market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Thermostatic Baths industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Thermostatic bath is a kind of indispensable precise temperature control equipment in thermal test measurement equipment, widely used in the thermometer, heat resistance, and other measuring instrumentsâ verification field. Nowadays the most common constant temperature bath are water constant temperature bath and oil constant temperature bath with water or oil as medium. Thermostatic Baths are laboratory equipment that are used to incubate or maintain samples at a constant temperature over long periods of time. They consist of a metal or transparent plastic container that is filled with heated fluid. The most commonly used types are water bath and oil bath, others like sand baths, or silicone baths are often used for specific applications. Based on Bath Container Size/Capacity, Thermostatic Baths below 10 L composed of most market share, about 62% in 2016. The biggest market drivers are expansion and increase in the number of research and testing facilities worldwide. Steady growth of the primary end-user industries for Thermostatic baths will also help the market to grow over the future period. Major challenge inhibiting the growth of the global water bath market is the introduction of metal baths (mainly bead bath). Though with higher cost, the special advantages over water baths may keep the metal bath market continuously expanded scale and seize more market share.Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2016, Europe holds the largest market share, with about 41.72 K Units sold, followed by North America, with about 33.71% market share in 2016.The Thermostatic Baths market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 240 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thermostatic Baths.

