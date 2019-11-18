Global Thickeners Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Thickeners Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Thickeners Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Thickeners are usually grouped as food-grade thickeners and non-food grade thickeners. They are further segmented on the basis of raw material into mineral thickeners and hydrocolloid thickeners. Mineral thickeners such as clay and silica and hydrocolloid thickeners such as starches, gums, cellulose, gelatin, pectin, and carrageenan are covered in this report.

As an important additive, thickener is widely used in Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatingsï¼Detergent, etc.. Food & Beverages is the largest downstream of thickeners, taking 30.04% of the world thickener consumption in 2016, while Paints & Coatings and Detergent industry taking for 18.02% and 14.10%, respectively.

The production of thickener distributed in North America, Europe and China. In 2016, North America produced 541.2 K MT thickeners accounting for 30.35% of global production, while Europe manufactured 391.0 K MT and took for about 21.93% of total production. China took for 18.02% percent. However, Japan and South America thickener production is relatively low. Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, MC Corp, Cargill and BASF are the famous manufacturers in this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Ashland

ADM

CP Kelco

FMC Corp

Cargill

BASF

DowDuPont

Meihua

Ingredion

Akzo Nobel

Celanese

Eastman

PPG

Lubrizol

Henkel

Tate & Lyle

Grace

PQ Corp

Kerry

DSM

BYK

Elementis

Fufeng Thickeners Market by Types

Inorganic Thickener

Cellulose Ether

Synthetic Polymer

Natural Polymer and Its Derivatives Thickeners Market by Applications

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Papermaking

Textile

Detergent