Global Thin Film Drugs Market 2019 Size, Top Players Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Technology Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Thin Film Drugs:

Thin-film drug delivery uses a dissolving film or oral drug strip to administer drugs via absorption in the mouth and/or via the small intestines. A film is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that rapidly dissolves on the tongue or buccal cavity, delivering the drug to the systemic circulation via dissolution when contact with liquid is made.

Top Key Players of Thin Film Drugs Market:

GSK

LTS

J&J

Indivior

Pfizer

Sanofi

Church & Dwight

tesa Labtec

Tapemark

Prestige Bands

Sun Pharma

MonoSol

BioDelivery

Arx

ZIM

NAL Pharma

AdhexPharma

Aavishkar

IntelGenx Corp

APR

Major Types covered in the Thin Film Drugs Market report are:

Transdermal Film

Oral Thin Film

Others Major Applications covered in the Thin Film Drugs Market report are:

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Scope of Thin Film Drugs Market:

The classification of Thin Film Drugs includes transdermal film, oral thin film and other types, and the proportion of transdermal film is about 72% in 2016, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Thin Film Drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Thin Film Drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Asia-Pacific region enjoys a high growth rate of Thin Film Drugs.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

The global Thin Film Drugs market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Thin Film Drugs.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.