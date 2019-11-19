Global Thin Film Drugs Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast, Supply Demand and Sales to 2024

Thin Film Drugs market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2020-2024.

Summary

Thin-film drug delivery uses a dissolving film or oral drug strip to administer drugs via absorption in the mouth and/or via the small intestines. A film is prepared using hydrophilic polymers that rapidly dissolves on the tongue or buccal cavity, delivering the drug to the systemic circulation via dissolution when contact with liquid is made.

LTS

GSK

J&J

Indivior

Pfizer

Sanofi

Church & Dwight

tesa Labtec

Tapemark

Prestige Bands

Sun Pharma

MonoSol

BioDelivery

Arx

ZIM

NAL Pharma

AdhexPharma

Aavishkar

IntelGenx Corp

APR Thin Film Drugs Market Segmentation Market by Application

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

Market by Type

Transdermal Film

Oral Thin Film

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]