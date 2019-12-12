 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Thin-film Solar Cell

GlobalThin-film Solar Cell Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Thin-film Solar Cell market size.

About Thin-film Solar Cell:

Thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells. The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon (a-Si, TF-Si)

Top Key Players of Thin-film Solar Cell Market:

  • First Solar
  • Solar Frontier
  • Sharp Thin Film
  • MiaSole
  • NexPower
  • Stion
  • Calyxo
  • Kaneka Solartech
  • Bangkok Solar
  • Wurth Solar
  • Global Solar Energy
  • Hanergy
  • ENN Energy Holdings
  • Topray Solar

    Major Types covered in the Thin-film Solar Cell Market report are:

  • CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells
  • CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells
  • a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells

    Major Applications covered in the Thin-film Solar Cell Market report are:

  • Commercial Application
  • Utility Application
  • Residential Application

    Scope of Thin-film Solar Cell Market:

  • Recent years, the sales of Thin-film Solar Cells industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made Thin-film Solar Cells market suffers greater pressure.
  • New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Siemens, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the companys products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share.
  • The worldwide market for Thin-film Solar Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 6230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Thin-film Solar Cell in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Thin-film Solar Cell product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Thin-film Solar Cell, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Thin-film Solar Cell in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Thin-film Solar Cell competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Thin-film Solar Cell breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Thin-film Solar Cell market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Thin-film Solar Cell sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

