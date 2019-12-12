Global Thin-film Solar Cell Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

About Thin-film Solar Cell:

Thin film solar cells refer to the fact that these types of solar cells use a much thinner level of photovoltaic material than mono-crystalline or multi-crystalline solar cells. The thin-film solar cells are made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal. Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon (a-Si, TF-Si)

Top Key Players of Thin-film Solar Cell Market:

First Solar

Solar Frontier

Sharp Thin Film

MiaSole

NexPower

Stion

Calyxo

Kaneka Solartech

Bangkok Solar

Wurth Solar

Global Solar Energy

Hanergy

ENN Energy Holdings

Topray Solar

CdTe Thin-film Solar Cells

CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cells

a-Si Thin-film Solar Cells Major Applications covered in the Thin-film Solar Cell Market report are:

Commercial Application

Utility Application

Residential Application Scope of Thin-film Solar Cell Market:

Recent years, the sales of Thin-film Solar Cells industry are largely affected by the world economy. To the technology, the China market has a certain development space, but the popular Inverter in China made Thin-film Solar Cells market suffers greater pressure.

New enterprise can cooperate with the leading company, such as Siemens, and also must strengthen the study of the product, to promote the companys products to obtain industry competitiveness and market share.

The worldwide market for Thin-film Solar Cell is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.8% over the next five years, will reach 9950 million US$ in 2024, from 6230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.