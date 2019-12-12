Global Thymoquinone Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Thymoquinone, or TQ, is the active ingredient in black cumin oil extract. Thymoquinone has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer actions. It has selective cytotoxic properties for human cells, which means that it kills human cancer cells while not being harmful to normal cells.
Thymoquinone is an active ingredient isolated from Nigella sativa and has been investigated for its anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer activities in both in vitro and in vivo models since its first extraction in 1960s. Its anti-oxidant/anti-inflammatory effect has been reported in various disease models, including encephalomyelitis, diabetes, asthma and carcinogenesis. Moreover, thymoquinone could act as a free radical and superoxide radical scavenger, as well as preserving the activity of various anti-oxidant enzymes such as catalase, glutathione peroxidase and glutathione-S-transferase.
At this stage, the product does not achieve industrial production yet. The circulated product in the market is mainly reagent grade thymoquinone, which is used in academic research.
