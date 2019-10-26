Global Thyristor Market 2019: Analysis by Sales Market Segment, Size and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global “Thyristor Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Thyristor offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Thyristor market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Thyristors are solid-state switches. They are power semiconductor devices that involve the use of high currents and voltages. The four-layer silicon semiconductor controls the flow of electric current, switches high voltages, and protects electronic devices from damaging voltage transients. Thyristors are very useful for the long-distance transmission of electricity..

Thyristor Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor

Hitachi

Semikron International

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba and many more. Thyristor Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Thyristor Market can be Split into:

Reverse conducting thyristor

Photothyristors

Others. By Applications, the Thyristor Market can be Split into:

Power

Motor Control

Light Dimmer

Pressure Control System

Liquid Level Regulator