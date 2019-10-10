Global Tile Backer Board Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

ames Hardie

Wedi

Georgia Pacific

Johns Manville

USG Corporation

Cembrit

CertainTeed

National Gypsum

Schluter

Multi-Panels

Tortuga

About Tile Backer Board: Suitable for: Wood Or Concrete Floors, Wet rooms, Underfloor heating, Ceramic, Porcelain, Stone or Mosaic Tiles Tile backer boards are well suited to underfloor and under tile heating applications for Installation below underfloor heating systems on an existing un-insulated concrete or timber sub-floor will greatly reduce heat up time and running costs.Tile Backer Boards are ideal for two main purposes:As an excellent waterproofing surface to fix either wall or floor tiles.As an excellent heat insulation for underfloor heating systems.Tile backer boards are also suitable for waterproofing wet rooms and showrooms and will protect the floor from absorbing water. When installing onto concrete sub floor we recommend using flexible tile adhesive, when installing onto wooden floors we recommend using tile adhesive and/or screws and washers. All boards are 1200 x 600 x 6mm or 10mm.Tile backer boards are waterproof and dimensionally stable substrate to tile to Ideal for wet rooms Easy to carry – and light weight unlike large sheets of plywood. Excellent sound insulation: impact sound is greatly reduced Cuts with a knife. No need for a jigsaw. Will accept even the heaviest wall tiles, unlike plasterboard.

Tile Backer Board Market Types:

1/4 Board

3/8 Board

1/2 Board

Others Tile Backer Board Market Applications:

Floors

Walls

Ceilings