Global Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Tire is one of the most complex engineered products requiring a range of raw materials such as natural rubber, artificial rubber, carbon black, cord fabric, steel and different chemicals.

Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.

Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.

Unfavorable road conditions and burgeoning production of commercial vehicles in Asia Pacific is spurring demand for nylon tire fabrics. In 2015, Asia Pacific held more than 66%of the global tire fabrics production market and over 45%of the consumption market. In the region, high GDP growth, combined with increasing purchasing power in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, has led to increasing demand for commercial and personal vehicles. This in turn has translated into increasing demand for ancillary products such as tire fabrics. North America trails Asia Pacific in the demand for tire fabrics and is followed by Europe. Though Europe is an established base of reputed automobile manufacturers, other regions, particularly Asia Pacific, are the major markets for European automobiles.

In 2015 the Rest of the World region accounted for the smallest market share in the tire fabrics market. However, increasing demand for automobiles in the region will be beneficial for the tire fabrics market in coming years.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

SRF Ltd

Performance Fibers

Firestone

Maduratex

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Teijin

Milliken & Company

Far Eastern Group

Century Enka

Cordenka

Junma

Shenma

Jinlun Group

Haiyang Chemical

Xiangyu

Shifeng

Tianheng

Taiji

Dongping Jinma

Hailide

Helon Polytex

Bestory

Unifull

Jiayuan

Dikai

Ruiqi

Hesheng Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market by Types

Nylon Tire Cord and Fabrics

Polyester Tire Cord and Fabrics

Others Tire Cord and Tire Fabrics Market by Applications

Bias Tire