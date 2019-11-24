 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Tire Protection Chains Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

Global “Tire Protection Chains Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chains in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Tire Protection Chains Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Rud
  • Pewag
  • Las Zirh
  • Nordic Traction Group
  • Laclede Chain
  • Trygg
  • Veriga Lesce
  • KSN precision forging technology
  • retezarna
  • OMEGA CHAINS
  • Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products
  • TPC Tyre Protection Chains
  • Tongwei Metal Product

    The report provides a basic overview of the Tire Protection Chains industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Tire Protection Chains Market Types:

  • Link-Ring-System
  • Ring-Ring-System
  • Ring-Locking-System

    Tire Protection Chains Market Applications:

  • Slag and Scrap Handling
  • Quarrying
  • Mining and Tunneling
  • Forestry and Agriculture
  • Transporting/Traction

    Finally, the Tire Protection Chains market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Tire Protection Chains market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Tire protection chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.
  • The tire protection chain market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Rud, Pewag, Las Zirh, Nordic Traction Group, Laclede Chain, Trygg, Veriga Lesce, KSN precision forging technology, retezarna, OMEGA CHAINS, Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products, TPC Tyre Protection Chains, Tongwei Metal Product, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Tire Protection Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chains in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    1 Tire Protection Chains Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Tire Protection Chains by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tire Protection Chains Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tire Protection Chains Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tire Protection Chains Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tire Protection Chains Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tire Protection Chains Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tire Protection Chains Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tire Protection Chains Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tire Protection Chains Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

