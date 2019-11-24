Global Tire Protection Chains Market Research Report by Size, Top Manufactures, Product Types, Applications and Forecast to 2024

Global “Tire Protection Chains Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Tire Protection Chains in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Tire Protection Chains Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Rud

Pewag

Las Zirh

Nordic Traction Group

Laclede Chain

Trygg

Veriga Lesce

KSN precision forging technology

retezarna

OMEGA CHAINS

Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products

TPC Tyre Protection Chains

The report provides a basic overview of the Tire Protection Chains industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Link-Ring-System

Ring-Ring-System

Ring-Locking-System Tire Protection Chains Market Applications:

Slag and Scrap Handling

Quarrying

Mining and Tunneling

Forestry and Agriculture

Tire protection chain is a close mesh which is fitted over the face and the sidewalls of the tire to form a barrier against damaging materials in extreme applications. Its self-cleaning feature prevents the tread mesh becoming filled and clogged, contributing to achieving the best possible road-holding and traction.

The tire protection chain market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Rud, Pewag, Las Zirh, Nordic Traction Group, Laclede Chain, Trygg, Veriga Lesce, KSN precision forging technology, retezarna, OMEGA CHAINS, Tianjin Shanxing Metal Products, TPC Tyre Protection Chains, Tongwei Metal Product, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 75% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe.

The worldwide market for Tire Protection Chains is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.