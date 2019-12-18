Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cmÂ³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.
The global average price of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%.Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades.USA region is the largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%. Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Alcoa
Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market by Types
Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Segment by Type
2.3 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption by Type
2.4 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Segment by Application
2.5 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption by Application
3 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy by Players
3.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Titanium Aluminide Alloy by Regions
4.1 Titanium Aluminide Alloy by Regions
4.2 Americas Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Distributors
10.3 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Customer
11 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Forecast
11.1 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Product Offered
12.3 Titanium Aluminide Alloy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 139
