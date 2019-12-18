Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cmÂ³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft.

The global average price of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%.Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades.USA region is the largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%. Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

